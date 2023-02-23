new-york-regulator-oppose-binance-us’-$1bn-voyager-deal

By Yana Gaur and Tom Wilson

he US Securities and Exchange Commissione and New York’s top financial regulator have opposed Binance US’s $1BN deal to buy defunct crypto lender Voyager, according to court filings, the latest in a string of regulatory moves against crypto firms.

The proposed deal may violate laws on the unregistered offer and sale of securities, the SEC said in a filing on Wednesday. It also cited news reports of US investigations into the global Binance crypto exchange, of which Binance.US is a purportedly independent partner, that mean the deal could become “impossible to consummate.”

Vittorio Rienzo