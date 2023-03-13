newly-elected-imperial-beach-mayor-paloma-aguirre-discusses-beachside-developments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, certified results were released announcing Paloma Aguirre to be Imperial Beach’s first Latina mayor.

She joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the future of Imperial Beach after Congress freed up $300 million to expand the region’s international sewage plant and cut down on sewage in the city’s waters.

This development will coincide with the construction of what Aguirre calls a Little Italy in Imperial Beach, including a summertime ice skating rink and several new bars and restaurants with an increased pedestrian area to accommodate.

Vittorio Rienzo