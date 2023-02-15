By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The American Bankers Association (ABA) and 51 state bankers groups have called on FinCEN to withdraw its latest proposal regarding access to the beneficial ownership registry.

In a 12-page letter filed on February 14 (Wednesday), the ABA described it as “fatally flawed.”

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: American Banks brand as ‘useless’ FinCEN’s latest proposal on beneficial ownership registry access appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa