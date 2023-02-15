news:-american-banks-brand-as-‘useless’-fincen’s-latest-proposal-on-beneficial-ownership-registry-access

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The American Bankers Association (ABA) and 51 state bankers groups have called on FinCEN to withdraw its latest proposal regarding access to the beneficial ownership registry.
In a 12-page letter filed on February 14 (Wednesday), the ABA described it as “fatally flawed.”
