By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The co-founders of AML Intelligence have been named in the ‘Top 20 Most Influential Professionals in the AML Industry’.

Co-founders Stephen Rae and James Treacy were recognised amongst some of the AML and AFC sector’s top influencers by Newsinterpretation.

In a statement, Editor & Publisher of Newsinterpretation Mohit Kumar revealed that their team had researched thousands of LinkedIn profiles to understand the “true influencers” of the AML domain.

Parameters used to rank influencers included their Linkedin Profiles, Followers on Linkedin, Engagement rate and Frequency of Engagement in the last year.

James Treacy, Managing Director and Co-founder of AML Intelligence was ranked at eighth while Stephen Rae, Publisher and Co-founder was ranked 18th.

Pranav Joshi, Editor of Newsinterpretation, who compiled the list wrote: “As I was going through the lists of profiles on Linkedin to create the list of influencers, I realised that the domain of AML has changed significantly.”

“Linkedin influencers are completely in a different league… When I compiled the complete list I realised that there were no representatives of Big Four Accounting Firms, IT Giants or Big Banking companies,” he added.

“There are many heavy-weight institutions but none of them found a place on this list, whereas two professionals from AML Intelligence, Blockchain Intelligence Group and Binance were on this list,” said Mr Joshi.

Some of the other top influencers named include Pietro Odorisio, William Callahan, Ibtissem Lassoued, Baptiste Forestier, Graham Barrow and Colleen Theron.

Share this on:

Follow us on:

The post NEWS: AML Intelligence co-founders named in Top 20 Most Influential Professionals in AML appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano