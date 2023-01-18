NEWS: AML lawyer who funnelled £1.5M through his firm is one of five jailed for money laundering in Scotland

FIVE men including a now former solicitor were today (Wed) jailed for money laundering which involved hacking a football club owner’s bank account. Almost £1.5M of “dirty money” was channelled through Ian Robertson’s law firm in Paisley, Scotland. Robertson was responsible for AML at his practice. The sum included nearly £1M from the account of…

Vittorio Ferla