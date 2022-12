By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A campaign is underway in Amsterdam to combat souvenir shops used by criminals to launder drug money.

Special control teams are being sent to scope out the city’s souvenir shops for suspicious activity, according to The NL Times.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Amsterdam bulks up efforts against money laundering in souvenir shops appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano