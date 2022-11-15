By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

A financial crime expert has warned that Australia is “economically vulnerable” to money laundering.

Nathan Lynch, author of the Lucky Laundry explained that the country’s role as a “major international hub” for laundering dirty money has developed due to Australia’s dependence on foreign funding.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Australia is ‘economically vulnerable’ to dirty money says FinCrime expert appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200