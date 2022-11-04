By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Australia will face tougher scrutiny from its international peers, if it fails to bulk up its anti-money laundering defences and include “gatekeepers”, AUSTRAC CEO Nicole Rose has warned.

The head of the country’s financial regulator has called for fresh legislation to include gatekeepers such as lawyers, accountants and real estate agents, if the country is serious about tackling dirty money.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Australia to face more criticism on AML if ‘gatekeepers’ are not regulated – AUSTRAC CEO appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200