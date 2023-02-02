NEWS: Australian Federal Police bust alleged AUD$10BN (€6.4BN) money-laundering scheme

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have dismantled an alleged Chinese-Australian money laundering organisation that moved approximately AUD$10BN (€6.4BN) offshore while acquiring a blue-chip property portfolio including Sydney mansions, a luxury city building and hundreds of acres of land near Sydney’s second airport.

Nine suspects were arrested and charged, including two alleged Chinese-Australian gangsters with a combined fortune estimated at more than AUD$1BN (€648M) on Wednesday, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

