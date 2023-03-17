AUSTRALIA’S financial crime regulator said today (Friday) it accepted an enforceable undertaking from payments giant PayPal Holdings’ local unit to ensure its compliance with the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. In 2019, AUSTRAC, which is tasked with ensuring compliance with the laws, had ordered PayPal Australia Pty Ltd to appoint an external auditor…
The post NEWS: Australian regulator accepts PayPal unit’s undertaking for money laundering laws appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Australian regulator accepts PayPal unit’s undertaking for money laundering laws”