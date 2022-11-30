news:-australian-regulator-accuses-star-casino-of-violating-aml-regulations

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) has filed a federal court complaint against Star Casinos for allegedly breaching anti-money laundering (AML) laws.

The gambling giant faces more civil penalties for allegedly allowing customers to move cash through back channels and continuing business with “high-risk customers.”

