news:-australian-regulator-accuses-star-casino-of-violating-aml-regulations

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) has filed a federal court complaint against Star Casinos for allegedly breaching anti-money laundering (AML) laws.
The gambling giant faces more civil penalties for allegedly allowing customers to move cash through back channels and continuing business with “high-risk customers.”
