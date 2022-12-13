news:-australia’s-corporate-regulator-sues-star-entertainment’s-former-ceo-for-aml-failures

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Australia’s corporate regulator has sued 11 current and former directors and officials at beleaguered casino operator Star Entertainment Group for poor management of money laundering risks.

It marks the regulator’s first lawsuit against the casino industry, as well as the first lawsuit to target individual board members such as the firm’s former CEO & Chairman, reports Reuters.

