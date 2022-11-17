By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The former chief executive of Meinl bank, who faces money laundering and bribery charges in the US has requested a London court to refuse to extradite him.
Peter Weinzierl faces charges in the US linked to the Brazilian construction company, Odebrecht.
The post NEWS: Austrian banker charged with money laundering fights extradition to the US appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Austrian banker charged with money laundering fights extradition to the US”