By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

US Banking regulators predict they will provide industry guidance on crypto, once they better understand risks, according to the acting chairman of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).

In a speech at the Brookings Institution on Thursday, Martin Gruenberg revealed that many banking regulators expect they will provide guidance to financial institutions on cryptocurrency-related activities in the future.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Banking regulators expect to provide industry guidance on crypto says FDIC Chair appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata