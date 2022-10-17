NEWS: Barclays shareholders file lawsuit in US over $17.6BN (€18.3BN) debt sale error

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Barclays Plc faces a proposed United States (US) class action in which shareholders claim they were defrauded by its unauthorised sales of $17.6BN (€18.2BN) of debt.

Two Florida pension plans filed a lawsuit in the US District Court in Manhattan seeking to hold Barclays responsible for declines in American depositary receipts prices following the error, according to Reuters.

