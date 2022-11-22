NEWS: Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy soar ahead in Russian asset- freezing while Hungary freezes a paltry €3,000

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Some EU nations are racing ahead of their counterparts when it comes to the freezing of Russian assets.

New figures reveal that Belgium is top of the class having frozen €3.5BN in assets from sanctioned Russians, with Luxembourg securing almost €2.5BN.

