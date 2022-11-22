news:-boe-says-ftx-collapse-shows-need-for-crypto-regulation

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Cryptocurrency needs to be regulated, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, Bank of England Deputy Governor, Jon Cunliffe said on Monday.

There is a nearly $3.1BN (€3BN) debt owed by FTX to its 50 biggest creditors, which has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States (US).

