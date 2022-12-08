By AML Intelligence Correspondent BRITAIN is to dilute its senior managers’ accountability regime, it has been signalled by the Chancellor. The UK’s “senior managers’ regime” was introduced after the 2008 financial crisis and held executives personally responsible for decisions. The regime has since 2016 forced senior executives at banks, building societies and credit unions to…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Britain set to dilute impact on bankers of senior manager’s accountability regime, Chancellor indicates appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano