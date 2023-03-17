news:-britain’s-fca-sends-warning-shot-to-payments-companies-over-‘unacceptable-risks,’-demands-urgent-aml-fixes

BRITAIN’S Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned that it will shut down payments companies offering bank-like services without banking licences, demanding they immediately fix problems that pose an “unacceptable” risk. Matthew Long, director of payments and digital assets at the FCA criticised payments companies for not adequately safeguarding clients’ money or conducting AMML checks and…

