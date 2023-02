By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Tax Credits Ltd (TCL) can no longer trade as a repayment agent in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement, The HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they had “committed serious anti-money laundering (AML)” breaches.

