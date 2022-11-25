news:-british-banking-and-fintech-aml-leaders-gather-for-meeting-of-the-‘fincrime-intelligence-network’-(fcin)-in-city-of-london

By ELIZABETH HEARST for AML Intelligence

ANTI-Financial Crime and AML leaders from UK banking and law enforcement held a successful meeting of the ‘FinCrime Intelligence Network (FCIN)’ in London this week.

The think-tank heard about the latest developments on Ethical AI and technology in the fight against financial crime.

The meeting took place in the wonderful surroundings of the Brewers’ Hall in the City of London on Wednesday evening (Nov 23).

FCIN SPEAKER: Charmian Simmons from SymphonyAI NetReveal was an expert speaker at meeting of the ‘FinCrime Intelligence Network’ in London

Charmian Simmons from SymphonyAI NetReveal brought attendees up to date on latest developments across the globe and their relevance to members in the UK. She also updated attendees on best practice as institutions grapple with the economic downturn and in many cases use it to make their AFC processes more efficient.

Moderator Stephen Rae, from AMLintelligence.com said #FCIN had at its core a mission to ‘move the dial in the efficiency of AFC.

INSIGHT: Mark Rayner, Head of Consulting with SymphonyAI NetReveal, making a point to moderator Stephen Rae from AML Intelligence at the FCIN think-tank in London

‘The Network is a think/do-tank whose mission is to support the Anti-Financial Crime community in banking, fintech and law enforcement.’

‘When we speak of FCIN, the words we hear back from attendees are: Collaborative, Collegial, Insightful, Network – emphasis on Networked – and Action.

‘And that action needs to be around how we can operate more effectively, with greater impact and tangible results,’ he said.

‘FinCrime Intelligence Network’s’ next meeting is in London in February – with date circulated to members shortly. FCIN will also soon be appointing its Steering Committee.

FCIN members met for a roundtable discussion at the Brewers’ Hall, City of London on November 23

Are you a leader in UK banking interested in joining #FCIN and attending the Network’s meetings? Email your interest to: Elizabeth Hearst, ehearst@amlintelligence.com

NETWORK: Leaders from the UK banking and fintech’s AML community gather after a meeting of the ‘FinCrime Intelligence Newtork’ (FCIN) on Wednesday in London

DELEGATES: Attendees at the FCIN think tank for banking, fintech and law enforcement AML and Anti-Financial Crime leaders

DELEGATES: Attendees at the FCIN think tank for banking, fintech and law enforcement AML and Anti-Financial Crime leaders

DELEGATES: Attendees at the FCIN think tank for banking, fintech and law enforcement AML and Anti-Financial Crime leaders

DELEGATES: Attendees at the FCIN think tank for banking, fintech and law enforcement AML and Anti-Financial Crime leaders

The post NEWS: British banking and fintech AML leaders gather for meeting of the ‘FinCrime Intelligence Network’ (FCIN) in City of London appeared first on AML Intelligence.

valipomponi