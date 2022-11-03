news:-british-pm-postpones-face-off-with-banking-regulators

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has rescheduled plans to announce new rules allowing government minister to overrule financial regulators.
The decision means an expected showdown with the Bank of England has been shelved, after MP Andrew Griffith confirmed the new PM wanted more time to understand what is an “important and detailed matter”, reports the Financial Times.
