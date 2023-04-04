news:-british-suspect-in-danish-fraud-case-to-be-extradited-from-uae

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

A Briton charged with defrauding Danish tax authorities, Sanjay Shah, will be extradited to Denmark from the United Arab Emirates, authorities on both sides said on Monday.

Shah is suspected of running a scheme that involved submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world for dividend tax refunds worth more than 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.32 billion).

