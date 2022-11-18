NEWS: Brussels on tenterhooks as Berlin wobbles on €10K cash limit which is key to EU’s new AML regulations

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

GERMAN ministers still cannot agree on introducing the new €10,000 cash transaction limit which is one of the central planks of Europe’s new AML regulations.

Officials in Brussels hope Berlin can get the limit passed but this is proving notoriously hard in a country where cash is king – and where Germans see cash transactions as underlying their privacy rights.

