news:-bulgaria-launches-money-laundering-probe-of-crypto-lender-nexo,-raids-at-15-sites-across-sofia

By Tsvetelia Tsolova Bulgarian prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged illegal activities conducted by cryptocurrency lender Nexo, raiding more than 15 sites in the capital Sofia. More than 300 investigators, police officers and security officers were involved in the operation. They are investigating the setting up of an organised crime group, tax crimes, money…

