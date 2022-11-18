news:-cambodia-invites-fatf-for-on-site-inspection,-as-interior-minister-says-‘substantial-progress’-has-been-made

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
Cambodia has extended an invitation to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to visit and assess the country’s AML/CFT efforts in January, as it bids to be removed from the watchdog’s grey list.
Speaking at a meeting of the national coordinating committee on AML/CFT, Cambodia’s Interior Minister Sar Kheng promised there has been “substantial progress” made by the country, in its 10th round progress report submitted, reports Cambodia Daily.
