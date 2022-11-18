By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Cambodia has extended an invitation to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to visit and assess the country’s AML/CFT efforts in January, as it bids to be removed from the watchdog’s grey list.

Speaking at a meeting of the national coordinating committee on AML/CFT, Cambodia’s Interior Minister Sar Kheng promised there has been “substantial progress” made by the country, in its 10th round progress report submitted, reports Cambodia Daily.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Cambodia invites FATF for on-site inspection, as Interior Minister says ‘substantial progress’ has been made appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo