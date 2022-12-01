By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A report by the Canadian Auditor General says Ontario’s gambling agencies must do more to prevent money laundering.

On Wednesday, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said the “reporting of suspicious transactions is low and varies among casinos” overseen by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Canadian auditor general urges Ontario Lottery (OLG) to strengthen money laundering framework appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa