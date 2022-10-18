MONDO

NEWS: Caps on banker bonuses scrapped to boost business post-Brexit in London

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Caps on bankers’ bonuses will be scrapped in a bid to attract investment into London’s financial sector to boost growth post-Brexit. 

Announced on Friday by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, proposals have met a lukewarm response, as the country battles the soaring cost of living crisis, reports Reuters.

