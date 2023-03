By Marine Strauss Four suspects were arrested in a customs fraud ring involving Chinese exporters at Liege Airport, in eastern Belgium, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said on Tuesday. The investigation, code-named “Silk Road,” carried out 10 searches targeting Chinese exporters suspected of having put in place a system to evade value-added tax (VAT)…

