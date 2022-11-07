By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

European Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness has promised that newly unveiled instant payment plans for the bloc will make sanctions screening “more efficient”.

Commissioner McGuinness explained: “At the moment the vast majority of cross-border payments that are flagged during screening are false positives.”

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Commissioner McGuinness promises new instant payment rules will make sanctions screening ‘more efficient’ appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Ferla