news:-countries-who-fail-to-implement-crypto-aml-guidelines-could-be-grey-listed-under-new-proposals

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Nations that do not implement anti-money laundering guidelines for cryptocurrencies, could be grey listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The global financial watchdog FATF is reportedly preparing to conduct annual checks to ensure countries are enforcing anti-money laundering regulations on crypto providers, sources told Al Jazeera.

