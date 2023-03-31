news:-court-ruling-in-malta-raises-concerns-about-island’s-ability-to-enforce-aml-penalties-as-fine-ruled-unconstitutional

A COURT JUDGMENT in Malta this week has raised concerns about the island’s ability to enforce penalties for AML breaches. It follows a ruling Thursday in which a judge found the administrative penalties imposed by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit (FIAU) were unconstitutional and annulled the watchdog’s decision. Significantly for the work of the…
