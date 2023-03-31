A COURT JUDGMENT in Malta this week has raised concerns about the island’s ability to enforce penalties for AML breaches. It follows a ruling Thursday in which a judge found the administrative penalties imposed by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit (FIAU) were unconstitutional and annulled the watchdog’s decision. Significantly for the work of the…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Court ruling in Malta raises concerns about island’s ability to enforce AML penalties as fine ruled unconstitutional appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata