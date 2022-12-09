NEWS: Crédit Agricole hit with €1.5M fine by French ACPR for transaction monitoring issues

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Global lender Crédit Agricole has been slapped with a €1.5M fine by France’s Autorite de controle prudentiel et de resolution (ACPR), after the regulator found that its transaction monitoring systems was based on an “incomplete set of scenarios”.

In a statement, the ACPR said that during an on-site inspection of CRCAM Languedoc, the inspection mission used the artificial intelligence tool, LUCIA, which enabled controllers to process large amounts of data.

