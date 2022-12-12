NEWS: Credit Suisse Group accepted ‘suspicious’ Greensil loan invoice for $140M (€132M)

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
Greensill Capital received an emergency $140M (€132M) loan from Swiss lender Credit Suisse based partly on invoices to companies who deny ever conducting the business stated on documents.
Credit Suisse reportedly provided the loan in October 2020, just five months prior to the collapse of the firm, reports the Financial Times.
