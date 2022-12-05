NEWS: Credit Suisse Group fights potential $600M (€567M) damage award

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Credit Suisse Group will face another legal challenge this week and looks set to fight a $600M (€567M) damages award for the “mishandling” of a former star banker turned fraudster.

Lawyers for Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) Ltd, will reportedly challenge its ability to pay the money, reports Bloomberg.

