NEWS: Credit Suisse Group fights potential $600M (€567M) damage award

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
Credit Suisse Group will face another legal challenge this week and looks set to fight a $600M (€567M) damages award for the “mishandling” of a former star banker turned fraudster.
Lawyers for Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) Ltd, will reportedly challenge its ability to pay the money, reports Bloomberg.
