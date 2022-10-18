NEWS: Credit Suisse Group settles $495M (€506M) legacy in US

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Swiss lender Credit Suisse has settled a legacy case relating to mortgage-linked investments in the United States for $495M (€506M).

The agreement resolves a claim made by New Jersey state in 2013 that the Swiss lender had “misled investors and engaged in fraud or deceit in connection with the offer and sale of RMBS”.

