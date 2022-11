By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The UK’s national reporting center for fraud and cybercrime, Action Fraud has reported that crypto fraud has skyrocketed by 32% to £226M in the end of year 2022.

Meanwhile, fraud reports have soared by 16% reports Bloomberg.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Crypto fraud soars by 32% in UK – Action Fraud appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata