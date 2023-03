By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Danske Bank today appointed Chief Audit Executive Dorthe Tolborg as the lender’s new Chief Compliance Officer.

She will begin her duties as CCO on June 1, taking up from Satnam Lehal who announced his impending departure some weeks back.

