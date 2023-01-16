news:-danske-bank’s-chief-compliance-officer-announces-he-will-step-down-in-2024

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The Chief Compliance Officer at Danske Bank has announced he will be stepping down from his post, after being at the bank since 2019.

Satnam Lehal revealed he will be “leaving Danske Bank in early 2024” and said “we have achieved a huge amount since I joined in Summer 2019”.

