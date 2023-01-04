By AML Intelligence Correspondent

Denmark has discovered one of the more unexpected benefits of going cashless – zero bank robberies.

Figures just released from banking association, Finans Danmark, reveal a steady drop in violent crime at branches over the last 20 years, resulting in no reorded robberies in 2022.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Denmark reports zero bank robberies as country goes cashless appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata