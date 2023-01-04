news:-denmark-reports-zero-bank-robberies-as-country-goes-cashless

By AML Intelligence Correspondent
Denmark has discovered one of the more unexpected benefits of going cashless – zero bank robberies.
Figures just released from banking association, Finans Danmark, reveal a steady drop in violent crime at branches over the last 20 years, resulting in no reorded robberies in 2022.
