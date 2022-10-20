news:-deutsche’s-frankfurt-headquarters-raided-for-second-time-over-‘cum-ex’-scandal

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters has been raided by police for the second time.
On Tuesday, German authorities raided the building and homes of ten current and former employees in relation to an investigation into the so-called “cum-ex” tax scandal.
