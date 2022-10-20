By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters has been raided by police for the second time.

On Tuesday, German authorities raided the building and homes of ten current and former employees in relation to an investigation into the so-called “cum-ex” tax scandal.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Deutsche’s Frankfurt headquarters raided for second time over ‘cum-ex’ scandal appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata