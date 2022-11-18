By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the now defunct blood-testing firm Theranos, will be sentenced in a federal court in California today.
Earlier this year, Ms Holmes was found guilty on four counts of defrauding investors, after the company, which was once valued at $9BN folded in 2018.
The post NEWS: Disgraced founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced on fraud charges appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Disgraced founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced on fraud charges”