news:-dutch-finance-minister-rejects-calls-from-dnb-to-report-‘suspicious’-rather-than-‘unusual’-transactions-to-fiu

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag has rejected calls from the country’s central bank (De Nederlandsche Bank) to focus on “suspicious transactions” rather than “unusual” transactions.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Minister Kaag writes: “The reporting system in the Netherlands has been deliberately designed to be as accessible as possible, in order to relieve all gatekeepers (not just banks) as much as possible in conducting investigations into unusual transactions.”

Vito Califano