By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A Dutch MEP has urged Switzerland to do more to combat tax evasion in the country.

Chairman of the European Parliament’s sub-committee on tax reform, Paul Tang, conceded that although Switzerland has made progress with corporate tax reforms, the country still has a long way to go when it comes to tax avoidance.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Dutch MEP warns Switzerland should do more on tax avoidance appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200