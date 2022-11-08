By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
A Dutch MEP has urged Switzerland to do more to combat tax evasion in the country.
Chairman of the European Parliament’s sub-committee on tax reform, Paul Tang, conceded that although Switzerland has made progress with corporate tax reforms, the country still has a long way to go when it comes to tax avoidance.
The post NEWS: Dutch MEP warns Switzerland should do more on tax avoidance appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Dutch MEP warns Switzerland should do more on tax avoidance”