NEWS: Enormous €2.2BN fraud sees 24 individuals arrested in largest cross-border VAT fraud scheme uncovered to date in the EU

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The largest cross-border VAT fraud scheme in the EU to date has been uncovered with an estimated €2.2BN seized and 24 people arrested.

Law enforcement agencies across 14 EU Member States as well as officials from European law enforcement agency Europol and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office conducted investigations into the sale of popular electronic goods on November 29.

Vittorio Ferla