news:-eu-considers-‘exit-tax’-on-assets-of-sanctioned-russians-to-ramp-up-pressure-on-kremlin

EUROPEAN officials are considering introducing an “exit tax” on sanctioned individuals’ assets and capital gains from Russia.

Brussels is looking at introducing the tax on sanctioned people when assets or capital gains of such persons are transferred from an EU Member State to a third country, AML Intelligence has learned.

