By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The European Commission is set to debate the implementation of a potential cryptocurrency tax next year.
Discussions are set to take place in the new year to probe whether a single EU tax regime should be introduced for the cryptocurrency market.
The post NEWS: EU set to introduce crypto tax; difficulties in the sector pose ‘challenges’ to tax administrations appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: EU set to introduce crypto tax; difficulties in the sector pose ‘challenges’ to tax administrations”