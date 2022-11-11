NEWS: EU set to introduce crypto tax; difficulties in the sector pose ‘challenges’ to tax administrations

by Ufficio Stampa
11 Novembre 2022
Comments 0
news:-eu-set to introduce crypto-tax; difficulties-in-the sector pose-‘challenges’-to-tax-administrations


By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The European Commission is set to debate the implementation of a potential cryptocurrency tax next year. 

Discussions are set to take place in the new year to probe whether a single EU tax regime should be introduced for the cryptocurrency market. 

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: EU set to introduce crypto tax; difficulties in the sector pose ‘challenges’ to tax administrations appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “NEWS: EU set to introduce crypto tax; difficulties in the sector pose ‘challenges’ to tax administrations

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: