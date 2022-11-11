By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The European Commission is set to debate the implementation of a potential cryptocurrency tax next year.

Discussions are set to take place in the new year to probe whether a single EU tax regime should be introduced for the cryptocurrency market.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: EU set to introduce crypto tax; difficulties in the sector pose ‘challenges’ to tax administrations appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa