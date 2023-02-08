By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence THE EUROPEAN Commission’s Expert Group on Money Laundering is meeting this week – and agreeing on PEPs designation is top of the agenda. The group will also discuss how much longer Russia can remain on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as the role of China nationals…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: European AML experts meet in Brussels to discuss Qatar, Russia’s role in FATF, a common PEPs register and Chinese ‘golden passports’ appeared first on AML Intelligence.

valipomponi