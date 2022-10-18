news:-european-banks-sluggish-on-gender-diversity;-germany-and-portugal-bottom-of-the-class

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

European banks have made slow progress in improving gender diversity in their ranks, with an increase of just over 2% in female representatives on boards in 2021.

Research conducted by DBRS Morningstar shows gender diversity is improving at board level, but is “lagging behind” in executive leadership roles, with women making up just 26% of executive management team boards.

