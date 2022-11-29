news:-europe’s-drugs-‘super-cartel’-hit-by-raids-in-dubai-and-across-eu;-gang-controlled-30pc-of-cocaine-trade-in-bloc,-say-police

By AMLi Correspondents SIX “high value” British, Dutch, Spanish and French men known as “the Drug Lords” — a “super-cartel” who controlled 30pc of Europe’s cocaine trade — have been arrested in Dubai. In Spain 15 people were also arrested, where investigators seized assets worth €24M. One of the men detained in the UAE is…

